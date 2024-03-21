Gov. Gretchen Whitmer highlights benefits of 2024 NFL Draft for Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - The Motor City will host the 2024 NFL Draft in April, and there is a lot to be excited about, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

"It's been so fun to be a Detroit Lions fan this last year," Whitmer said. "We are on the rise, and what better time to host the NFL Draft than right now in Michigan in the city of Detroit?"

The NFL Draft will be held in downtown Detroit and is free and open to the public.

On Thursday, Whitmer outlined how much the event will be a boon for business in the Motor City.



"Sixty million people will watch the NFL Draft on television. Small businesses across the region will benefit as hundreds of thousands show up and fans show up for their teams," she said. "People across the nation, especially young people, will see that Detroit is a happening place where they should be thinking about building their lives."

Whitmer said she's excited to share Detroit's story through the draft.

"This city has been through fire, literal and metaphorical, and every time it rises. I'm really excited for this opportunity to host the draft," Whitmer said. "You better start making your reservations now because it's going to be a hopping time."

The 2024 NFL Draft is April 25–27.