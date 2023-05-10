Watch CBS News
Local News

2023 USPBL season kicks off May 19

/ CBS Detroit

2023 USPBL season kicks off May 19
2023 USPBL season kicks off May 19 04:22

(CBS DETROIT) - The 2023 United Shore Professional Baseball League season kicks off at Jimmy's John Field in Utica on Friday, May 19.

The four-team independent professional baseball league runs May 19 through September 2, with a championship weekend set for Sept. 7-9. 

USPBL President Dana Schmitt joined CBS News Detroit Wednesday morning to discuss the upcoming season. 

For more information on the USPBL and to purchase tickets, visit here

First published on May 10, 2023 / 9:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.