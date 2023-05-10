2023 USPBL season kicks off May 19
(CBS DETROIT) - The 2023 United Shore Professional Baseball League season kicks off at Jimmy's John Field in Utica on Friday, May 19.
The four-team independent professional baseball league runs May 19 through September 2, with a championship weekend set for Sept. 7-9.
USPBL President Dana Schmitt joined CBS News Detroit Wednesday morning to discuss the upcoming season.
For more information on the USPBL and to purchase tickets, visit here.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.