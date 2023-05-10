2023 USPBL season kicks off May 19

(CBS DETROIT) - The 2023 United Shore Professional Baseball League season kicks off at Jimmy's John Field in Utica on Friday, May 19.

The four-team independent professional baseball league runs May 19 through September 2, with a championship weekend set for Sept. 7-9.

USPBL President Dana Schmitt joined CBS News Detroit Wednesday morning to discuss the upcoming season.

