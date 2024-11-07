2 women killed in fiery crash on Detroit's east side

(CBS DETROIT) - Two women were killed and a man was injured early Thursday morning in a fiery crash on Detroit's east side.

Detroit police say the crash happened around 3:16 a.m. in the area of Mount Elliot and Forest when a black Ford Fusion and a white Chrysler 300 collided.

The driver of the Fusion was ejected from the vehicle, while her passenger was trapped inside as the vehicle caught on fire. Both women were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The man driving the 300 was injured in the crash and was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police are working to determine the cause of the crash.