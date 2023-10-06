2 people dead after vehicle crash, shootout in Detroit; Police search for suspects

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say two people died after two crashes and a shootout on Friday in Detroit.

The incident happened at about 3:10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, in the area of Burlingame and Wildemere streets.

In a press conference, Detroit Police Chief James White said a female driver was struck by a man in a pickup truck. The woman then called someone and proceeded to follow the man.

White said the man fled from the scene and hit a minivan, causing the minivan to spin and hit a tree. The female driver in that vehicle, who White described as an innocent bystander, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the man got out of the truck and was involved in a shootout with the people who were called from the first crash incident. He was taken to a hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries.

White said police recovered a weapon from the man. A second weapon was recovered and is believed to belong to the person who was called by the driver in the first crash.

"This is not the usual way accidents are handled, and things went so very quickly from zero to 60. We suspect that it could be more to it than what we know right now," White said.

Police are searching for the woman in the first crash and two men.

One of the male suspects is described as a Black man with a slim build and bald head, wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and tan Timberland boots. The second male suspect is also a Black man and was described wearing a green t-shirt, light-colored pants, and a gray ski mask that rolled up on his head.

The female driver is described as a Black woman who was seen wearing a green shirt, green pants, and a black vest.

A $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. Tips can be submitted by calling 800-Speak Up.