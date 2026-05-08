2 people charged after Michigan man attacked by dog while jogging

Two people are facing charges after a 64-year-old man was attacked by three dogs while jogging earlier this year in Plymouth Township.

According to the Plymouth Township Police Department, Kelita Yolanda Jackson-Holland was arraigned on Friday on three counts of dangerous animal causing serious injury. Edward Alan Turner was arraigned on one count of dangerous animal causing serious injury.

Jackson-Holland received a $75,000 bond, while Turner received a $25,000 bond. If released, both people are ordered to wear a GPS tether and are prohibited from possessing any animals or firearms. They are also prohibited from contacting the victim.

Police say that on March 28, officers responded to the 12000 block of Canton Center Road, where they found the man suffering severe injuries. The man was taken to a hospital for extensive treatment, according to police.

Police say the dogs approached an officer, who fired a shot, hitting one of the dogs. All three dogs ran away from the scene. Police say the dog that was shot was found in the backyard of a home, about five blocks from where the attack occurred. A second dog was found running near an elementary school.

Police were searching for the third dog, which the owners described as a pit bull. Police did not provide an update on Friday about the third dog.

"The failure to secure and control these dangerous dogs caused a violent attack of an innocent jogger. This attack resulted in significant injuries to the jogger who is still recovering. The Plymouth Township Police Department is committed to holding dog owners accountable," Police Chief James Knittel said in a statement.