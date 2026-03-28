Runner injured after being attacked by 3 dogs in Plymouth Township; officer shoots at least 1 dog

A runner is in the hospital after he was attacked by three dogs in Plymouth Township, Michigan, on Saturday morning, police said, and at least one of the animals was shot by an officer.

Officers responded to the incident on the 12000 block of Canton Center Road around 6:35 a.m. Police said the dogs approached the first officer at the scene in an "aggressive manner" when they tried to approach the runner, identified by officials as a male.

The officer then shot their firearm, according to police. At least one of the dogs was hit by the bullet and all three ran from the scene.

The male, whose age has yet to be disclosed, was taken to the hospital where he was in stable condition on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Police found one of the dogs suspected in the attack, a cane corso, running near an elementary school. Officials said it was taken to the Huron Valley Humane Society to be quarantined.

A dog that was injured in the shooting, also a cane corso, was found in the backyard of a home around five blocks from where the attack happened. According to officials, the animal was "dispatched" for "the safety of the officers and the public" after police tried to secure it with a catch pole.

Law enforcement is searching for the third dog, police said. The animal's owner, who officials said also owns the other two dogs, describes it as a pit bull.

Police are searching for a pit bull they suspect was involved in a dog attack in Plymouth Township, Michigan, on March 28, 2026. Plymouth Township Police Department

The dog police are searching for was last seen in the area of Ann Arbor Road and General Drive, according to officials. Anyone who sees it is asked to call the law enforcement at 734-354-3250.