2 injured in shooting at Clinton Township apartment, police say; no arrests
Two people are in the hospital after a shooting at an apartment in Clinton Township, Michigan, Sunday morning.
Police say officers responded to the shooting at Clemens Court Apartments on Lotus Drive around 8:40 a.m.
Law enforcement there found two people who were shot. Both were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, officials say.
No arrests have been made, though police say they have a person of interest in mind.
Investigators are working to learn about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
