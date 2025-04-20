2 injured in shooting at Clinton Township apartment, police say; no arrests

FBI gets involved in London Thomas case; reward in fatal road rage shooting; and more top stories

Two people are in the hospital after a shooting at an apartment in Clinton Township, Michigan, Sunday morning.

Police say officers responded to the shooting at Clemens Court Apartments on Lotus Drive around 8:40 a.m.

Law enforcement there found two people who were shot. Both were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, officials say.

No arrests have been made, though police say they have a person of interest in mind.

Investigators are working to learn about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit to learn more.