2 dogs, 19 puppies killed in Southwest Michigan building fire

Two adult dogs and 19 days-old mastiff puppies died in a fire early Sunday morning in Van Buren County. 

The fire occurred at an outbuilding at 50205 M-43 around 4:50 a.m. Sunday in Arlington Township. 

South Haven Area Emergency Services

Crews from the Bangor Community Fire Department, Columbia Township Fire Department and South Haven Area Emergency Services responded to the fire. When crews arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames. 

South Haven Area Emergency Services

Investigators believe a heat lamp near straw caused the fire. The outbuilding was destroyed in the fire. 

