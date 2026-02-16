2 charged in deaths of Lansing men whose bodies were found in 2025

Two Lansing residents have been charged with murder, tampering with evidence and related charges after two bodies were separately found in Mid-Michigan during early 2025.

Michigan State Police said the deaths of both individuals, Raequan Brown, 29, whose body was found by hunters in a wooded area, and Lance Pollo, 39 years old, whose body was found near an abandoned and burned house, have been ruled homicides.

Through witness statements and further investigation, authorities have concluded that both victims were shot and killed in the City of Lansing.

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office, Lansing Police Department and Michigan State Police Lansing Post all worked on the investigation. The MSP K-9 and aviation units were also involved. Given the circumstances of the crimes, MSP eventually took the lead in the case.

The investigation began on Feb. 10, 2025, state police said, when Pollo's body was found in the burned-out, abandoned home. About that same time, Brown was reported as a missing person to the Lansing Police Department.

It was not known at the time that the two incidents were related.

Authorities later determined the following sequence of events:

Brown was shot and killed first in Lansing, with his body transported to a wooded area "in an attempt to conceal the crime," state police said. His body was discovered by hunters on March 25, 2025.

Within hours of Brown's killing, Pollo was also shot and killed in Lansing. His body was placed near an abandoned home in Eaton County. "The structure was subsequently set on fire in an apparent attempt to destroy evidence," state police said.

The investigation eventually led authorities to two suspects. Michigan State Police say the charges are as follows:

Timothy Ryan Galbraith, 43, is charged with two counts of open murder, three counts of felony firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of conspiracy to tamper with evidence, two counts of tampering with evidence, conspiracy to commit dead bodies – disinterment and mutilation, and commit dead bodies – disinterment and mutilation.

Trisha Leslie Bos, 48, is charged with open murder, felony firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of conspiracy to tamper with evidence, two counts of tampering with evidence, conspiracy to commit dead bodies – disinterment and mutilation, and commit dead bodies – disinterment and mutilation.

Both suspects were denied bond, state police said. Probable cause conferences are scheduled for Feb. 20.