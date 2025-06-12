Watch CBS News
2 campers found dead at Isle Royale National Park have been identified, officials say

By
Joseph Buczek
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Two campers found dead at Lake Superior's Isle Royale National Park have been identified, the National Park Service said Thursday. 

Officials said next of kin have been notified and that there is no known threat to the public. 

According to officials, at around 4 p.m. on June 8, two park rangers responded to a pair of separate reports of two people found dead at a campground near the Greenstone Ridge trail. 

The rangers hiked 11 miles overnight to the campground, arriving early Monday morning. When rangers arrived at the site, they found the bodies of two unidentified people. 

Due to the remote location of the campground within the park, a helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft were used in the investigation. 

On Wednesday, the FBI confirmed it was assisting in an investigation. The FBI says it routinely assists in investigations if requested, but this does not mean it will open an investigation.

"FBI policy prohibits the confirmation of the existence of investigations, the release of information on investigations and any public report on the closing on an investigation," the agency said in a statement.

Officials have not released the causes of death. 

An investigation is ongoing.

Joseph Buczek

