FBI assisting in investigation of two bodies found at Michigan's Isle Royale National Park

The FBI confirmed that it is assisting in an investigation after the bodies of two unidentified campers were found on Monday at Michigan's Isle Royale National Park.

Federal investigators say they routinely assist in investigations if requested, but this does not mean they will open an investigation.

"FBI policy prohibits the confirmation of the existence of investigations, the release of information on investigations and any public report on the closing on an investigation," the agency said in a statement.

Authorities say that at about 4 p.m. on June 8, two park rangers responded to reports of two people dead at a remote campground within the park. After hiking 11 miles to the campground, the rangers found the two people on Monday. Additional ground and aviation resources responded to the scene.

The cause of death is unknown.