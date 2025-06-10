Watch CBS News
2 unidentified campers found dead at Isle Royale National Park, officials say

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
/ CBS Detroit

/ CBS Detroit

The National Park Service is investigating after two unidentified people were found dead at Isle Royale National Park. 

According to officials, at around 4 p.m. on June 8, two park rangers responded to a pair of separate reports of two people found dead at a remote backcountry campground that's within the park. 

The two rangers hiked 11 miles overnight to the campground, arriving early Monday morning. When rangers arrived at the site, they found the bodies of two unidentified people. 

The causes of death have not yet been determined. 

On Monday, additional aviation and ground resources responded to the area. The park service says more information will be released once it's available. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

