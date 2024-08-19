19-year-old Michigan man dies after losing control of vehicle, striking utility pole, fire hydrant and tree

The 2024 Democratic National Convention begins, Trump to visit Michigan and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 19-year-old Michigan man died in a single-vehicle crash after he lost control and crashed into a utility pole, fire hydrant and a tree before being ejected from his vehicle, officials said.

The Pontiac man was driving a 2016 Dodge Charger at the time of the incident, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at about 1:18 a.m. Monday. The vehicle was heading southbound on Franklin Road at a high speed when the 19-year-old driver lost control, jumped the curb, and hit a utility pole, fire hydrant and a tree. He was then ejected from the vehicle.

He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

The 19-year-old was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities say his name is being withheld as they notify his family.

A 20-year-old Pontiac man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and wasn't injured.

Authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.