Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit family remembers 18-year-old killed in vehicle crash: "It's a hurtful feeling"

By Lauren Winfrey

/ CBS Detroit

Family speaks out after 18-year-old killed in Detroit crash
Family speaks out after 18-year-old killed in Detroit crash 01:37

(CBS DETROIT) - A young life gone too soon. That's what the family of 18-year-old Tamya Durr tells CBS News Detroit after she was killed in a high-speed crash involving a drunk driver Sunday night.

The crash also killed the person driving the Dodge Charger that Durr was in, and seriously injured another passenger in that vehicle. Detroit police say the driver of the Charger was speeding, and a second driver was drunk.

"I was in bed," said Tamy's father, Terry Durr. "I got a call about 8:30 from her godmother that she was missing."

Terry Durr says he started making calls, and that's when he learned his daughter may have been involved in a deadly crash.

"It's crazy, [I'm] hurt," said Tamya's mother, Korliss Paulateer. "It's a hurtful feeling."

The crash happened late Sunday night, around 11:40 p.m., near Gratiot and Harper avenues on Detroit's east side. Tamya was a high school graduate who her parents say was spirited and full of life.

"She had the rest of her life ahead of her," Terry Durr said. "No parent expects to wake up in the morning after speaking with your daughter that night to hear that she's deceased."

Paulateer says the drunk driver should have never been behind the wheel.

"Just don't [drive drunk]," she said. "Leave the alcohol alone if you want to drive [or] just don't drive at all."

Tamya's family plans to hold a candlelight vigil at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at 9963 Gratiot Avenue.

Lauren Winfrey
cbs-detroit-meet-the-team-pic.jpg

A native of Detroit, Lauren Winfrey has dreamed of the day she'd return home to tell stories in the city that's helped shape the woman she is today. So, when the opportunity to wake up early with Detroit and its surrounding areas to anchor the weekend morning newscast presented itself, she accepted it without hesitation.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.