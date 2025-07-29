12-year-old boy arrested again for stealing cars in Oakland County, sheriff says

12-year-old boy accused of stealing cars in Pontiac, selling one for $30, sheriff says

A 12-year-old Pontiac boy who was arrested in June in connection with a string of car thefts from a Pontiac business has been arrested again for the same crime.

The boy is accused of stealing three Chevrolet Silverado trucks and two trailers from a Waterford Township lawn care business on July 27. The stolen trucks and trailers, which are valued at $90,000, have since been recovered.

"This young man is on a very bad path, attempting to live his own grand theft auto," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a statement. "Hopefully intervention by the courts will send him on a better life path as well as stopping the constant thefts from these businesses."

The 12-year-old was arrested at his home Tuesday and appeared in Oakland County Children's Village before a juvenile court referee, Bouchard said. His hearing was adjourned until Wednesday, and he will remain at Children's Village.

In late June, the same 12-year-old was arrested for stealing several vehicles from a Pontiac business. The boy was carrying a license plate when he was arrested, according to authorities.

Through their investigation, detectives learned the boy had taken seven vehicles over the past month, selling at least one of them for $30.

A 13-year-old boy was also arrested in the Waterford vehicle thefts after his mother recognized him in a video of the break-in on Facebook and notified detectives, authorities said.

The 13-year-old was arraigned Tuesday on charges of unlawfully driving away an automobile and malicious destruction of property under $200.

The boy will stay at Children's Village until his next hearing on Aug. 14.