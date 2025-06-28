Watch CBS News
Crime

12-year-old boy accused of stealing cars in Oakland County, selling one for $30, sheriff says

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Joseph Buczek

CBS Detroit

A 12-year-old boy was arrested Friday in connection with a string of car thefts from a Pontiac business.

The boy entered several vehicles in a business parking lot, according to authorities, and was carrying a license plate when he was arrested. 

Detectives say the boy has taken three or four vehicles over the last month and sold at least one vehicle for $30. 

"This young man is on a very bad path, attempting to live his own grand theft auto," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a statement. "Hopefully intervention by the courts will send him on a better life path as well as stopping the constant theft from this business."

The boy is currently being held in Oakland County Children's Village, according to officials. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

