$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) — A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in Michigan, state lottery officials say.

The winning ticket matched the five white balls from Friday night's drawing: 25, 28, 42, 64 and 69. The Mega Ball was 19.

Lottery officials say the ticket was bought online in Fairgrove, which is just under two hours north of Detroit.

The Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $361 million. The next drawing is Tuesday night.

Last week, a Farmington Hills man won a $5 million Mega Millions prize. Tyrone Ferguson's ticket matched the five white balls, but the Megaplier multiplied the $1 million prize to $5 million.

The sixth-largest Mega Millions jackpot was won in Michigan in January 2021. That jackpot was worth $1.05 billion.