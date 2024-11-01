Watch CBS News
Oakland County man wins $5 million Mega Millions prize

By Joseph Buczek

(CBS DETROIT) - A 53-year-old Farmington Hills man is $5 million richer after winning a Mega Millions prize.

Tyrone Fergerson matched the five white balls (01-06-10-23-27) in the Sept. 24 drawing to win $1 million. Thanks to the Megaplier, Fergerson's prize was multiplied to $5 million. 

The lucky winner purchased his ticket at a Chill Box Convenience Store, located at 29801 West 9 Mile Road in Farmington Hills. 

"I play Mega Millions once a week and I always play this set of numbers made up of special dates," said Fergerson in a statement. "I woke up in the middle of the night, so I decided to check my ticket. I said a prayer and then looked up the winning numbers. I recognized them right away and was at a loss for words when I saw I won not $1 million, but $5 million! All I can say is winning is unbelievable and I feel humbled and grateful!"  

Ferguson plans to take care of his family with his winnings. 

"Learning you've won $5 million in the middle of the night is the type of thing Lottery players dream about, and it became a reality for Mr. Fergerson," said Michigan Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli. "Congratulations to Tyrone, Michigan's newest millionaire — thanks to the Michigan Lottery's Mega Millions game!" 

Mega Millions drawings are on Tuesday and Friday evenings. Each play is $2, and for an additional $1 per play, players can add a "Megaplier," which can multiply any non-jackpot prize up to five times. 

