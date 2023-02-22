1 Michigan State University student remains in critical condition following shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - Sparrow Health provided an update on the conditions of the students who were injured in the shooting that left three students dead.

One student remains in critical condition, while three are in serious but stable condition.

Health officials say one of the students in serious but stable condition was recently upgraded from critical condition.

In addition, one student is in fair condition.

Earlier this week, the university announced that it would cover the hospital bills for these five students and the funeral costs for sophomore Brian Fraser, junior Arielle Anderson and junior Alexandria Verner.

In addition, the university established the Spartan Strong Fund to provide resources for individuals critically impacted by the shooting.