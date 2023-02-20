Michigan State University covering funeral costs, hospital bills for victims in mass shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State University will cover the funeral costs and hospital bills for the victims following the mass shooting on Monday, Feb. 13, that left three students dead and injured five others.

In an announcement on Sunday, Feb. 19, the university's interim president Teresa Woodruff said four of the injured students remain in critical condition, and one is in stable condition.

Woodruff says the university will cover the funeral costs for sophomore Brian Fraser, junior Arielle Anderson, and junior Alexandria Verner and the hospital bills for the injured students.

The university also created the Spartan Strong Fund to provide resources to those critically impacted by the shooting. This includes being used for counseling services for students, staff and faculty, and campus safety enhancements.

Woodruff says that in just a few days, the Spartan Strong Fund has raised over $250,000.

In addition, the university also created Spartan Strong T-shirts, and 100% of the proceeds will go to the Spartan Strong Fund. To purchase a T-shirt, visit here, and to donate to the fund, visit here.