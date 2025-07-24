Watch CBS News
1 man killed, another critically injured in attempted armed robbery in Ypsilanti Township

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

One man was killed, and another was critically injured after an attempted armed robbery at a Ypsilanti Township apartment complex late Wednesday night, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said. 

Washtenaw County sheriff's deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Russell Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday for a shooting. 

When deputies arrived, they found two men, both from Washtenaw County, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

A 41-year-old man was treated at the scene by first responders but ultimately died from his injuries. 

A 53-year-old man was taken to an area hospital, where he is currently in critical condition, according to deputies. 

"This incident is a tragedy for the community as well as all involved, and our hearts and prayers go out to those affected," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "This was a targeted incident, and there are no further public safety concerns."

An investigation is ongoing. 

