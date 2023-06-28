1 dead, others injured in 5-car pileup in St. Clair County

(CBS DETROIT) - One person is dead, and several others are injured following a 5-car pileup in St. Clair County Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at about 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, on westbound I-94 at Church Road.

Authorities say a 67-year-old man, identified as Stephen Chapman of Shelby Township, was driving in a 2018 Dodge Ram 3500, did not stop in time and rear-ended a 2010 GMC Acadia.

This then caused a 5-car pileup. Chapman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 33-year-old Port Huron woman was driving the GMC Acadia with three passengers, ages 9, 10 and 15.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, all of them were taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries. The 10-year-old was later taken to Children's Hospital in Detroit in critical condition.

In addition, authorities say another driver involved in the pileup, a 29-year-old man from Port Huron, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A 2023 Ford F-150 and a 2010 Ram 3500 were also involved in the pileup, but the drivers of those vehicles were not taken to the hospital.

Authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident.