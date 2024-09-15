Detroit Lions facing tough week 2 test in Tampa Bay Buccaneers
(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Lions (1-0) have another tough test on Sunday as they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) at Ford Field.
In week 1, Detroit had a thrilling 26-20 overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams while the Bucs easily dispatched the Washington Commanders 37-20.
Similar to last week, this matchup is another playoff rematch from last postseason. The Lions were victorious in that game, beating the Bucs 31-23 in Detroit.
Both teams are dealing with early season injuries. According to the team's injury report, Lions starting tackle Penei Sewell and wide receiver Jameson Williams are both questionable an defensive end Marcus Davenport was listed as doubtful. Lions wide receiver Isaiah Williams and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu have already been ruled out.
Lions Defensive end D.J. Reader is listed on the report with a quadricep injury, but has been at practice all week. He is expected to make his regular season debut on Sunday.
The Bucs will be without at least three starters with tackle Luke Goedeke, defensive tackle Calijah Kancey and safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. all ruled out, according to their team's injury report. Cornerback Josh Hayes has also been ruled out.
Cornerback Carlton Davis III will take on his former team for the first time Sunday. He was acquired by the Lions from Tampa Bay for a third-round pick this offseason.
Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Follow the action below.
The Lions aren't the only game in Detroit on Sunday as the Tigers will host the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park at 12:10 p.m.
