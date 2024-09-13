Heading to a sports game in Detroit this weekend? Visitors urged to plan ahead

(CBS DETROIT) — Two major games are happening this weekend in Detroit, and with all that excitement comes traffic, congestion and limited parking.

The Detroit Tigers will host the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park at 12:10 p.m. on Sunday, while the Detroit Lions will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field at 1 p.m.

"I'm from Detroit, so we're used to it a little bit, kinda," Jhemel Morris said. And being used to it means Morris knows his way around navigating heavy traffic and a sea of sports fans in Detroit.

"I'll probably drive down, [and] park at the casino because I have my player's card and stuff," Morris said. "Then just walk around from there."

If you're headed downtown this weekend, especially Sunday, you could hop on the Q-Line to get around, or even a scooter, but regardless of your preferred mode of transportation, just know at some point, you'll likely be getting your steps in too.

"We walk a lot," said Detroit Tigers fan Judy Hubbell. "Right now, we're talking to the Renaissance Center."

Hubbell, her daughter, and niece are visiting from Ohio, but they say they're huge Tigers fans, spending the weekend in Detroit for some sightseeing, sports, and one heck of a time.

Fans attending both games are encouraged to plan ahead, arrive early, and reserve advanced parking. For ticketed fans, Comerica Park and Ford Field gates will open at 10:30 a.m.

Below is a list of recommended parking locations, which can be reserved in advance at ParkWhiz.com.

Trinity Health Garage: 165 Sproat Street

Temple West Garage: 123 Temple Street

2501 Cass Avenue

2756 Cass Avenue

2721 Cass Avenue

2961 Second Lot

2955 Cass Avenue