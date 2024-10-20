Detroit Lions visit Minnesota Vikings in Week 7 NFC North showdown
(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Lions (4-1) are looking to take down the undefeated Minnesota Vikings (5-0) in a matchup of two of the top teams in the NFL.
The Lions are coming off a 47-9 thrashing of the Dallas Cowboys while Minnesota is coming back from their bye week.
Detroit will be without rusher Aidan Hutchinson on Sunday and, likely, for the rest of the season following his fractured tibia during the team's win against Dallas. Starting cornerback Carlton Davis (quad) and guard Kevin Zeitler (groin) are both questionable to play.
On the opposing end, the Vikings will be without linebacker Blake Cashman and cornerback Akayleb Evans. Running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), linebacker Patrick Jones II (shoulder) and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (shoulder) are all questionable.
Sunday's game takes place at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The last time these two teams met there, the Lions beat the Vikings to seal Detroit's first NFC North title in 30 years.
"What a test we're going to have this week," Lions coach Dan Campbell said. "These guys are playing really good football."
See live updates below.
Lions to lean more on DT McNeill with loss of Hutchinson
With the loss of Aidan Hutchinson, the Detroit Lions need defensive tackle Alim McNeill to deliver now more than ever.
On Wednesday, McNeill agreed to a $97 million, four-year contract extension with the Lions. See more about the deal here.