Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone, receiver Kalif Raymond activated from injured reserve

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Lions have activated two key players from injured reserve ahead of Sunday night's big game against the Minnesota Vikings.

On Saturday, linebacker Alex Anzalone and receiver Kalif Raymond were activated from IR, according to the team's website.

Anzalone broke his left forearm on Nov. 17 during Detroit's 52-6 blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and has been out of action since then.

Prior to the injury, Anzalone ranked third on the team in tackles with 56. He's led the team in tackles in each of the last two seasons.

Raymond suffered a foot injury during the team's 24-6 win against the Indianapolis Colts in late November. The receiver and punt returner has two touchdowns on the season with 204 receiving yards.

Both Anzalone and Raymond practiced with the team this week, but were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

Running back Craig Reynolds, who has been taking a few more reps in the absence of David Montgomery, was also listed as questionable Friday with a back injury.

Kickoff for Sunday's game between the Vikings and Lions is at 8:20 p.m. CBS News Detroit will have live updates throughout the game.