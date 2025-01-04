Exploring the Detroit Lions' roller coaster journey from failure to success

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Lions have clinched a playoff spot, with expectations of a deep run regardless of the outcome of Sunday's high-stakes battle against the Minnesota Vikings.

It's been a roller coaster of a journey for the team and its fans over the past few seasons to reach this kind of success.

2019

It was just over five years ago that the Lions were wrapping up a dismal 3-12-1 season with a 23-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Detroit started off the season with a promising 2-0-1 record, but proceeded to lose 12 of their last 13 games.

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 15: A Detroit Lions fan wears a paper bag while watching the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on December 15, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. / Getty Images

2020

Head Coach Matt Patricia and General Manager Bob Quinn were fired after a 4-7 start. It didn't get much better after the personnel moves, with the Lions finishing the season 1-4 under interim coach Darrell Bevell and accumulating an overall regular season record of 5-11. It marked the third consecutive season Detroit finished last in the NFC North.

2021

In January 2021, the Lions made some key moves both on and off the field:

Jan. 14: Brad Holmes

Jan. 19: Aaron Glenn

Jan. 20: Dan Campbell is hired as head coach

Jan. 31: Longtime QB Matthew Stafford is traded to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Jared Goff and three draft picks.

In the 2021 draft, Detroit took offensive tackle Penei Sewell with the seventh overall pick, defensive tackle Alim McNeill and cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu in the third round, and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth round.

The first season under the helm of Campbell was hard for Lions fans to watch, starting 0-8 and finishing with an overall record of 3-13-1.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 25: Detroit Lions head football coach Dan Campbell yells out a play during the fourth quarter of the game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on November 25, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. Chicago Bears defeated the Detroit Lions16-14. Leon Halip / Getty Images

2022

On Jan. 10, 2022, the Lions fired Anthony Lynn as offensive coordinator and elevated then-Passing Game Coordinator Ben Johnson to that role.

In the 2022 draft, the team selected defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with the second overall pick, receiver Jameson Williams with the 12th overall pick, defensive end Josh Paschal in the second round and safety Kerby Joseph in the third round.

The team got off to a poor start, winning only one of their first seven games. However, Detroit would make a large turnaround, winning eight of their last 10 games and finishing the season at 9-8 — their first winning record since 2017.

The Lions won five out of six divisional games in 2022, losing once to the Vikings.

2023

The Lions continued putting together a solid, young core, drafting running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th overall pick of the 2023 draft, followed by linebacker Jack Campbell with the 18th overall pick. Tight end Sam LaPorta and safety Brian Branch were taken in the second round.

In the regular season, Campbell helped lead Detroit to a 12-5 record, tying a then-franchise record for regular season wins. The 12 wins were good enough for the team's first NFC North title since 1993 and their first playoff appearance since 2016.

During the playoffs, Detroit beat Stafford and the Rams in the wild-card round 24-23 at Ford Field for the organization's first playoff win in 32 years.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 14: Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions runs off of the field after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field on January 14, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. The Lions beat the Rams 24-23. Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty Images

In the divisional round, the Lions took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 to advance to the NFC Championship for the second time in franchise history.

The Lions fell to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship after blowing a 17-point lead, but the remarkable 2023 season brought plenty of hope to fans for the future.

2024

The Lions hold a 14-2 record going into Sunday's game against the Vikings, setting a number of individual and franchise records along the way.

Some of the most notable records include Detroit's 14 wins, which are good for most by the franchise in a regular season, and their eight-straight wins on the road is the longest streak in franchise history.

In October, Goff set an NFL record by completing all 18 of his passes against the Seattle Seahawks in the team's 42-29 win.

Throughout the season, fans have shared their joy about the team's massive improvements over the last few years.

"This is the most exciting year I've had as a Lions fan," said John Hamilton after the team's Thanksgiving win against the Bears. "Before, it was just hard, and I stuck through it, but now, to finally get some excitement and be a part of the good team, that's what's up."

The winner of Sunday's game will get NFC's No. 1 playoff seed, home-field advantage and a first-round bye, along with the NFC North title.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. CBS News Detroit will have live updates throughout the game.