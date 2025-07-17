Trump diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a minor vein condition, after noticing swelling in legs

Washington — President Trump has been diagnosed with a "benign and common" vein condition known as chronic venous insufficiency after he noticed swelling in his legs, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Thursday.

According to Johns Hopkins and the Cleveland Clinic, chronic venous insufficiency occurs when veins in the legs struggle to allow blood to flow back up to the heart. Leavitt said the president underwent a thorough health examination after he noticed mild swelling in his legs, and the examination revealed no evidence of more serious conditions like deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease. Leavitt said the president's physician says he remains in excellent overall health.

Photos of the president at the Cup World Cup soccer final in New Jersey over the weekend showed him with noticeably swollen ankles, fueling speculation about his health.

First lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and his wife Leena Al Ashqar watch the second half of the Club World Cup final in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday, July 13, 2025. Pamela Smith / AP

Reading a note from the president's physician at the White House briefing on Thursday, Leavitt said the president was "thoroughly evaluated" by the White House medical unit "out of an abundance of caution" after noticing swelling in recent weeks.

"The president underwent a comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies. Bilateral lower extremity venous Doppler ultrasounds were performed, and reformed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70," Leavitt said.

Mr. Trump is 79. The letter said there was "no evidence" of blood clots or arterial disease, Leavitt said.

The president underwent multiple tests, including a complete blood count, comprehensive metabolic panel, and coagulation profile, Leavitt said.

"All results were within normal limits," Leavitt said. She added that an echocardiogram was performed and confirmed normal cardiac structure and function.

"No signs of heart function, renal impairment or systemic illness were identified," reading from the letter.

The White House press secretary also noted that photos have shown minor bruising on the president's hand.

"This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen," Leavitt said, reading from the letter, which she said the White House would release.