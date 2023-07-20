Young moose tranquilized in Greeley, taken back to the mountains

Moose tranquilized in Greeley, relocated to the mountains

The Weld County Sheriff's Office says a 3-year-old female moose was captured in Greeley and released back into the wild after being tranquilized.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were concerned for the female cow moose, who was spotted at the Weld County government campus near the county car wash bays.

CPW officers say they were concerned for the safety of the moose, and that it may endanger vehicular traffic, or pedestrians on the campus.

WCSO deputies, civil process servers, Weld County Public Works and CPW officers responded to assist in herding the moose to a safe place, according to the sheriff's office.

Once the moose navigated to a corn field, CPW officer were able to tranquilize it and it was safely moved into the agency's trailer.

CPW officers transported the daring little cow moose up to the mountains where it was released.