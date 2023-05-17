Watch CBS News
Yemi Mobalade expected to be first elected Black mayor of Colorado Springs as Wayne Williams concedes

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Springs is set to have its first elected Black mayor.

Yemi Mobalade is projected to win the run off election against former Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams.

Early results showed Mobalade with nearly 60% of the votes, despite Williams raising and spending more money in the race.

Williams conceded shortly after those early results came in.

Yemi Mobalade at a speech  in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 from CBS News Colorado sister-station KKTV.   KKTV

Mobalade is likely to be the first elected Black mayor of Colorado Springs, but not the first Black mayor of the city. Leon Young became interim mayor in 1997 after the early retirement and resignation of former mayor Bob Isaac.

Gov. Jared Polis sent out a tweet tonight congratulating Mobalade, saying he looks forward to working with the mayor-elect.

The results are considered "unofficial" until certified.

First published on May 16, 2023 / 10:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

