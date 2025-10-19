Xcel prepares for possible power shutoffs in Denver area Monday due to high wind, fire risk

Due to critical fire weather and very high winds expected in Colorado on Monday, Xcel Energy is making plans for possible power shutoffs in four counties in the Denver area.

Xcel officials said that they're evaluating the potential need to proactively turn off power to Adams, Boulder, Jefferson and eastern Denver county customers on Monday in order to prevent wildfires. They said the temporary shutoff would begin around 11 a.m.

"Temporarily shutting off power – known as a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) – is not a step taken lightly and is only used when other methods are not enough to help prevent wildfires," Xcel said.

City of Boulder and Boulder County officials said they expect to have a definitive decision on the proactive power shutoff by Sunday evening.

Even without the shutoff, Xcel said the extreme weather conditions and high winds could affect power lines, leading to power outages. They said that Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings have been activated across Northern Colorado, which will allow them to quickly stop the flow of energy if something touches the line. Although the settings improve public safety, Xcel advised the community that it also means more power outages that may last longer than usual.

Xcel said its crews are standing by to conduct patrols and restore power once it's safe.

The company advised residents to prepare for a potential loss of power before tomorrow and make sure their account information and communication preferences are up to date through the Xcel Energy website. The website outage map offers up-to-date information on outage numbers and the anticipated time for restoration when it's available. Customers can also check on the status of a power outage in their area by texting STAT to 98936.

Xcel encouraged customers to charge their phones and other devices before the severe weather moves in and suggested they put together a home emergency kit, including:

A battery-powered radio

Flashlights

Batteries

Backup phone charges

A phone that does not require electricity

Non-electric alarm clock

Bottled water and non-perishable food

Manual can opener

First aid kit

Extension cords for partial outages

Manufacturers' instructions on how to manually open power-operated doors, like garage doors

Xcel Energy phone numbers - (800) 895-1999 for residential and (800) 481-4700 for business

Customers with medical equipment that relies on electric services are encouraged to take steps to prepare for potential extended outages. Xcel said it will conduct additional outreach for qualifying medical customers.

To report an outage, visit Xcel Energy's website, text OUT to 98936 or call 1-800-895-1999 and follow the prompts.