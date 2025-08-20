Wyoming man accused of making violent threats against Denver Anti-Defamation League office

A Wyoming man is facing charges in connection with several violent, antisemitic threats made against the Anti-Defamation League office in Denver and another against an office in Texas.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Casper resident Derek Allen Fulfer called the ADL Mountain States Region office three times on March 5 and left voicemails full of racial slurs threatening violence against Jewish people. According to transcripts provided in court documents, Fulfer also demanded to be put on a supposed "ban list" for anti-semitic people, denied the holocaust and claimed that Hitler is coming back and will destroy the Jewish people.

Investigators confirmed the number belonged to Fulfer, and FBI agents interviewed him outside his home on Aug. 7. Officials said Fulfer claimed not to know what the ADL was and denied making the calls. He reportedly told the agents he believed a Jewish person called the FBI on him. Authorities said that he claimed someone was "trolling" him by using his voice and his opinions and calling the ADL. Fulfer also reported that the phone number used was no longer his, and he has a new number.

Agents later interviewed Fulfer's father, who told them his son expressed similar sentiments to him when he was angry, and the voice in the messages sounded like his son's.

Later that day, Fulfer contacted the FBI and asked to speak with the interviewing agents. Fulfer reportedly told them that he spoke to his father and admitted to leaving the threatening voicemails.

According to the FBI, Fulfer admitted that he knew what the ADL is, that he was aware the group supports Jewish people and combats hate. He reportedly told agents that it was him speaking in the voicemails, and he made the calls while in Cheyenne for work.

Fulfer claimed that he did not take further action after those calls and that he didn't think any victims would be affected. He allegedly told the agents he believed someone could only be a victim if a specific person was targeted.

He's facing charges of making interstate threats, which carries a sentence of 0-5 years imprisonment and up to a $250,000 fine.