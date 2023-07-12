Woman dies after falling into Boulder Creek

Boulder Fire Rescue and Boulder police responded to a report of a woman falling into Boulder Creek early Thursday morning. Authorities say after 4 a.m. a report came in that a woman who was camping near the creek had fallen into the water. First responders searched along the creek until she was spotted by an officer and rescue crews worked to pull her out.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and assisted in getting her out of the creek bed on the north side of the creek near 6th Street and Canyon Boulevard.

Rescue crews administered CPR until the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She later died, according to Boulder police.

The Boulder County Coroner's Office will identify the victim and determine the cause and manner of death.

There have been two other reported Boulder Creek deaths in the past few weeks. A 48-year-old woman died after being pulled out of the water and a 9-year-old boy died after a tubing accident.