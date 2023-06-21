Watch CBS News
Woman who died days after being pulled from Boulder Creek identified as Bibiana Mendiola Bocanegra

The woman who died days after she was pulled from Boulder Creek has been identified as Bibiana Mendiola Bocanegra. The 48-year-old struggling in the creek had triggered several calls to Boulder Fire Rescue and Boulder police around 3:30 p.m. on June 15. 

boulder-rain-and-high-water-rmc-01-concatenated-210612-frame-12893.jpg
CBS

First responders searched along the creek for her when bystanders spotted the woman first and pulled her to the southside of the creek and began administering CPR. 

Firefighters got the woman to the northside of the bank where she was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. She died over the weekend. 

boulder-rain-and-high-water-rmc-01-concatenated-210612-frame-14548.jpg
CBS

Investigators say initial information indicates that she entered the water to help a family member when she was swept away by the current. 

The cause and manner of death are being investigated. 

First responders urge community members to recreate safely in the city, especially around water, which can be running stronger, deeper and colder than it looks.

cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First.

