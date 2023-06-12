Watch CBS News
Boy, 9, falls out of tube and drowns in Boulder Creek

A boy fell off a tube in Boulder Creek on Sunday and drowned. It happened just before 5 p.m. in Boulder.

Rescue crews pulled the boy from the water but were sadly unable to save him.

The Boulder Police Department shared a statement in which they extended their sympathies to the family, saying they are all thinking of the family that just lost their child.

The boy's name hasn't been released. 

There are currently no restrictions on tubing in the river.

