Denver community builds 300 bicycles for local children in need

Members of the Denver community joined the organization Wish for Wheels on Thursday to help bring joy to hundreds of students.

Volunteer puts together a bike for Wish for Wheels. CBS

Volunteers worked on building 300 bikes at Filmore Plaza in Cherry Creek North this afternoon. Those bikes will be handed out to second graders at three Denver schools in underserved communities.

The donated bikes give children freedom and confidence, as well as help them maintain a healthy lifestyle and stay connected with friends. The bikes also provide many children with a quicker way to get to school.

"Giving a bike to a second grader is amazing. It's freedom, responsibility, adventure and it serves all of our hearts," said Wish for Wheels founder Brad Appel.

Volunteers build bicycles to donate to Denver second graders. CBS

Today's event was also in honor of Steve Sander, who died two years ago. Sander was a well known Denver businessman and cycling advocate.

After the bikes are assembled, volunteer teams get to hand deliver the bikes to the coordinating schools.