Winter snow and high winds to hit Colorado mountains Sunday night; Winter Weather Advisory to take effect

Mountain snow is finally arriving in Colorado.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 8 p.m. on Sunday and runs through 5 p.m. on Monday. We're tracking the chance for 3 to 8 inches of snow. Travel may be difficult overnight on the higher mountain passes as wind gusts could reach over 50 mph.

CBS

It's a completely different story for the Denver metro area and eastern plains. Sunday started off with beautiful blue skies and plenty of sunshine. That will stick around for the day with high temperatures in the upper 60s. There is a slight chance for an isolated rain shower late Sunday night and Monday morning before this system clears out, but the weather should be mild and pleasant, with a little breeze for the Broncos' game.

CBS

Winds will pick up for the Front Range on Monday. We could see some gusty winds near 40 miles per hour.

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking unsettled weather later in the week. There is not a lot of consensus in the models to confidently say we will see snow in the Denver metro area, but there is definitely a chance! Even if we don't see a lot of snow, we should expect some rain showers on Thursday and Friday.