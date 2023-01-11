Winter storm brings light snow, cold temperatures to Denver

A storm from the West Coast will move across Colorado Wednesday bringing snow and colder weather.

Temperatures will be considerably colder compared to the last few days when we were in the mid 50s. On Wednesday daytime high temperatures will be in the 30s and low 40s throughout the Front Range. Snow will arrive in the early Wednesday morning and the chance for a rain/snow mix will be possible in the afternoon and early evening.

Snow totals will vary, but most neighborhoods in the Denver metro area will get a dusting of snow. Areas east of I-25, including DIA and east Aurora could see 1 to 2 inches of accumulation. Roads in the metro area could be icy and/or slushy during the Wednesday evening drive.

Most of the Eastern Plains could see 2 to 4 inches of snow with higher amounts possible in the Northeastern Plains. Logan County, Washington County and Morgan County are under a Winter Weather Advisory and could see up to 6 inches of snow.

In the mountains, we are expecting an additional 2 to 8 inches of accumulation through late tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place through 11 p.m. tonight. If you are traveling to the mountains expect winter driving conditions.

On Thursday, we will have a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures will be back in the mid 40s for the metro area.

