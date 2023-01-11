Watch CBS News
Winter storm brings light snow, cold temperatures to Denver

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Snow likely Wednesday with most accumulation skipping over the metro area
A storm from the West Coast will move across Colorado Wednesday bringing snow and colder weather. 

Temperatures will be considerably colder compared to the last few days when we were in the mid 50s. On Wednesday daytime high temperatures will be in the 30s and low 40s throughout the Front Range. Snow will arrive in the early Wednesday morning and the chance for a rain/snow mix will be possible in the afternoon and early evening. 

co-today-highs.png
CBS

Snow totals will vary, but most neighborhoods in the Denver metro area will get a dusting of snow.  Areas east of I-25, including DIA and east Aurora could see 1 to 2 inches of accumulation.  Roads in the metro area could be icy and/or slushy during the Wednesday evening drive.

ashton-snow-forecast.png
CBS

Most of the Eastern Plains could see 2 to 4 inches of snow with higher amounts possible in the Northeastern Plains. Logan County, Washington County and Morgan County are under a Winter Weather Advisory and could see up to 6 inches of snow. 

In the mountains, we are expecting an additional 2 to 8 inches of accumulation through late tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place through 11 p.m. tonight. If you are traveling to the mountains expect winter driving conditions. 

winter-weather-advisory.png
CBS

On Thursday, we will have a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures will be back in the mid 40s for the metro area. 

extended-am.png
CBS
Callie Zanandrie
callie-zanandrie.jpg

Callie Zanandrie works on air and behind the scenes in the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado and also reports from the First Alert Weather Tracker.

First published on January 11, 2023 / 8:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

