Winter finally arrives in Colorado's high country

After weeks of waiting and a painfully dry start to the season, winter has finally arrived in Colorado's high country. A major weekend storm dumped heavy snow across the mountains, bringing whiteout conditions, deep powder, and a collective sigh of relief from locals, skiers, and businesses hoping for a strong winter.

"It has been amazing up there," skier Scotty Stoughton said. "It was velvety smooth, not too fast, not sticking. Kind of like hero snow. It was beautiful."

Stoughton and his friend Eric Baker wasted no time getting into the backcountry to finally enjoy the kind of conditions they had been waiting for.

"Winter took a lot longer to get here than it normally does," Baker said. "But the snow is really great. It is finally here. Winter's here."

For many, the fresh snow brought back cherished seasonal rituals. Maggie, "Dug," and Max hiked into the forest to cut their Christmas trees, only to discover the storm delivered a bit more powder than they anticipated.

"It was deeper than expected," Max said. "We were waist-deep in spots out there, last weekend, there were only a few inches, and it was pretty brown. This week felt like a completely different world."

Even the four-legged locals were caught off guard. Mary Grace Hanson brought her dog Beacon to enjoy the fresh snow, but he had other ideas.

"It was very deep. He was post-holing the whole way," Hanson said. "He usually only likes powder when we are going downhill, not when we are trying to get to it."

For some longtime residents, the arrival of true winter was more than just a chance to ski. It was a shift in mood that the high country had been craving.

"It is a huge boost to the spirit," Stoughton said. "The snow comes in and socks you in, and it kind of grounds you. It brings you within your community, and you settle. It sets a really nice tone, energetically and spiritually."

With more storms in the forecast this week, mountain towns are already feeling the change as locals and businesses gear up for what they hope will be a strong season ahead.

"It felt weird waiting this long, but everyone kept saying it was coming," Maggie said. "I think we are going to have a great winter. I'm ready for it."