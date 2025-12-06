Parts of Colorado, Wyoming see over 20 inches of snow in recent storm

While Colorado got socked in with snow Friday night through Saturday, the snowfall totals to our north are outrageous.

Staff at the Wyoming High Country Lodge reach 24 inches of snow (and counting) over the last day. CBS

A monitoring site near Centennial, Wyoming, which is located West of Laramie, saw 66.5 inches of snow in 40 hours! Encampment, Wyoming, which is right on the Colorado/Wyoming line, north of Steamboat Springs, reports 49.6 inches of snow in that same time frame.

Parts of Wyoming definitely saw the heaviest snow totals from this storm; however, not far from Wyoming, Mount Zirkel reported 33.6 inches of snow from 5 a.m. Friday through 4 p.m. Saturday. That appears to be the winner when it comes to Colorado snow totals. Rabbit Ears Pass recorded 27.6 inches of snow. Two mountain peaks northwest of Nederland saw 22.8 and 20.4 inches of snow.

Snow piles up on a porch in Steamboat Springs on Dec. 6, 2025 Jennifer Winter Levanduski

Here is a list of other snow totals:

Berthoud Pass -18"

Eldora - 14.4"

Winter Park - 13.2

Longs Peak -12"

Brainard Lake - 12"

Loveland Pass- 9.6"