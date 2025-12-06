Watch CBS News
Parts of Colorado, Wyoming see over 20 inches of snow in recent storm

By
Dayle Cedars
Dayle Cedars
First Alert Meteorologist
Dayle Cedars is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado.
Dayle Cedars

CBS Colorado

While Colorado got socked in with snow Friday night through Saturday, the snowfall totals to our north are outrageous.

snow-dec-6-2025-credit-wyoming-high-country-lodge.jpg
Staff at the Wyoming High Country Lodge reach 24 inches of snow (and counting) over the last day. CBS

A monitoring site near Centennial, Wyoming, which is located West of Laramie, saw 66.5 inches of snow in 40 hours! Encampment, Wyoming, which is right on the Colorado/Wyoming line, north of Steamboat Springs, reports 49.6 inches of snow in that same time frame.

Parts of Wyoming definitely saw the heaviest snow totals from this storm; however, not far from Wyoming, Mount Zirkel reported 33.6 inches of snow from 5 a.m. Friday through 4 p.m. Saturday. That appears to be the winner when it comes to Colorado snow totals. Rabbit Ears Pass recorded 27.6 inches of snow. Two mountain peaks northwest of Nederland saw 22.8 and 20.4 inches of snow. 

dec-6-2025-snow-steamboat-springs-jennifer-winter-levanduski.jpg
Snow piles up on a porch in Steamboat Springs on Dec. 6, 2025 Jennifer Winter Levanduski

Here is a list of other snow totals:

Berthoud Pass -18"

Eldora - 14.4"

Winter Park - 13.2

Longs Peak -12"

Brainard Lake - 12"

Loveland Pass- 9.6"

