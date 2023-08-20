Watch CBS News
Will Hurricane Hilary impact Colorado weather?

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Hilary should not have much of an effect on Colorado weather
All eyes are watching Hurricane Hilary targeting Southern California this weekend. Devastating flooding is expected to occur for many west coast areas with as much as 2 to 6 inches of rain expected by Monday afternoon.

tropical-satellite-radar.png
Credit: CBS4
gfs-w-coast-rain.png
Credit: CBS4

The big question back in the Rocky mountain region is will Hilary bring in rain to Colorado ? The answer is.....no it doesn't look like it will. 

hurricane-futuretrack.png
Credit: CBS4

We still have a huge heat dome of high pressure locked over the nations midsection. This is what is producing the unseasonable heat over parts of our home state this weekend.

jet-stream-forecast.png
Credit: CBS4

The sizzling ridge of high pressure will be strong enough to push moisture from Hilary north and northwest. Keeping the big rains away from the central Rockies. There will be a return of showers and storms in western Colorado on Tuesday. But, that will be from Mexican monsoon flow around our big high. 

hurricane-futuretrack3.png
Credit: CBS4
