Will Hurricane Hilary impact Colorado weather?

Hilary should not have much of an effect on Colorado weather

All eyes are watching Hurricane Hilary targeting Southern California this weekend. Devastating flooding is expected to occur for many west coast areas with as much as 2 to 6 inches of rain expected by Monday afternoon.

The big question back in the Rocky mountain region is will Hilary bring in rain to Colorado ? The answer is.....no it doesn't look like it will.

We still have a huge heat dome of high pressure locked over the nations midsection. This is what is producing the unseasonable heat over parts of our home state this weekend.

The sizzling ridge of high pressure will be strong enough to push moisture from Hilary north and northwest. Keeping the big rains away from the central Rockies. There will be a return of showers and storms in western Colorado on Tuesday. But, that will be from Mexican monsoon flow around our big high.

