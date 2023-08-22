How meteorologists forecast Tropical Storm Harold will affect Colorado weather

From record heat to soaking rains by the end of the week

From record heat to soaking rains by the end of the week

From record heat to soaking rains by the end of the week

Colorado missed out the moisture from Hurricane Hilary. But now thanks to Tropical Storm Harold, monsoon moisture along with a cold front will create a chance for heavy rains later this week in Colorado. Some parts of our state have a 70% chance for rain.

Friday's First Alert Weather Forecast cbs colorado

The cold front will sweep through the northwest. Monsoon moisture will stream from the southwest.

Tropical Storm Harold churns in the Gulf of Mexico in an infrared satellite image at 7:30 a.m. CDT on Aug. 22, 2023. NOAA/NESDIS/STAR GOES-East

And now Tropical Storm Harold is predicted to spread rain throughout the midsection of the United States including Colorado on Friday.

First Alert Rain Chances for Friday CBS News Colorado

We will keep you posted on possible totals our 24 hour stream channel CBS News Colorado.