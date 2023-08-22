How meteorologists forecast Tropical Storm Harold will affect Colorado weather
Colorado missed out the moisture from Hurricane Hilary. But now thanks to Tropical Storm Harold, monsoon moisture along with a cold front will create a chance for heavy rains later this week in Colorado. Some parts of our state have a 70% chance for rain.
The cold front will sweep through the northwest. Monsoon moisture will stream from the southwest.
And now Tropical Storm Harold is predicted to spread rain throughout the midsection of the United States including Colorado on Friday.
We will keep you posted on possible totals our 24 hour stream channel CBS News Colorado.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.