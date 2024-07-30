Gov. Jared Polis makes disaster declaration with multiple Colorado wildfires burning

Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday declared a disaster emergency as multiple wildfires are burning in Colorado and in some cases forcing evacuations. The declaration means the state will be able to "move more urgent support" to fight the rapidly growing Alexander Mountain Fire in Larimer County and the Currant Creek Fire in western Colorado.

CBS

The state is experiencing a sustained period of hot, dry conditions and the unfavorable firefighting conditions aren't expected to improve for several more days.

"We are working to ensure that Coloradans impacted by these fires have the resources they need and we are providing critical state support to help manage and contain these fires as quickly as possible to protect our communities and prevent costly damage," Polis said in a prepared statement.

State officials are also providing resources to help in the battle against the Stone Canyon Fire north of Lyons and the Ed Joe Draw Fire in San Miguel County.

Polis' office provided the following list of the resources the state will provide:

- three air tankers

- two Type-2 helicopters

- two multi-mission aircraft

- a Firehawk military helicopter that is set up for firefighting

- firefighter crews

- fire engines

- intelligence and management support

- communications support

- road closure assistance

- traffic control

- shelter and volunteer support

- veterinary medical teams

- drone operations