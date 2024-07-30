Watch CBS News
Local News

Quarry Fire in Colorado prompts mandatory evacuations for Deer Creek Mesa, Sampson Road areas in Jefferson County

By Jack Lowenstein

/ CBS Colorado

CBS News Live
CBS News Colorado Live

A mandatory evacuation was underway for Deer Creek Mesa area, as well as Sampson and Maxwell subdivisions, as crews responded to the Quarry Fire in Jefferson County overnight. In an update early on Wednesday, the new Colorado wildfire was burning an estimated 130 acres. Roughly 575 homes were being evacuated in the respective subdivisions. 

Colorado evacuations underway for Quarry Fire burning in Jefferson County 01:29

According to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a multi-agency response was being conducted along West Deer Creek Canyon Road about 3/4 miles west of Grizzly Drive. South Valley Park was north of the stretch of road for the fire, and Deer Creek Mesa Area was south. 

dry-creek-canyon-road-fire-west-metro1.jpg
West Metro Fire

The sheriff's office confirmed the fire was originally discovered by a deputy around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. The cause of the fire was under investigation. 

img-5356-copy.jpg
CBS

During the preliminary response, dozens of firefighters were already responding along with Jefferson County deputies. Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District was being assisted by West Metro Fire Rescue. 

There were no reports of injuries or damage to homes and buildings in the area early on Wednesday.

Jack Lowenstein

Jack Lowenstein is a digital media producer and assignment desk editor with CBS Colorado. At the news desk in Denver, Jack takes pride partnering with public servants every day to confirm necessary information through local, state and federal agencie

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.