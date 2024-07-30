Quarry Fire in Colorado prompts mandatory evacuations for Deer Creek Mesa, Sampson Road areas in Jefferson County

A mandatory evacuation was underway for Deer Creek Mesa area, as well as Sampson and Maxwell subdivisions, as crews responded to the Quarry Fire in Jefferson County overnight. In an update early on Wednesday, the new Colorado wildfire was burning an estimated 130 acres. Roughly 575 homes were being evacuated in the respective subdivisions.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a multi-agency response was being conducted along West Deer Creek Canyon Road about 3/4 miles west of Grizzly Drive. South Valley Park was north of the stretch of road for the fire, and Deer Creek Mesa Area was south.

The sheriff's office confirmed the fire was originally discovered by a deputy around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

During the preliminary response, dozens of firefighters were already responding along with Jefferson County deputies. Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District was being assisted by West Metro Fire Rescue.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to homes and buildings in the area early on Wednesday.