New "Lakeshore Fire" causes evacuations northeast of Gross Reservoir in the Boulder Foothills

A new wildfire north of Gross Reservoir is being called Lakeshore Fire in the Boulder Foothills on Wednesday afternoon.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office confirmed this fire is active in the area, and resources are being allocated, as hundreds of firefighters and law enforcement officers respond to other active wildfires in the Front Range.

According to Boulder Disaster Management, Lake Shore Park neighborhood is under a mandatory evacuation for Lakeshore Fire. This neighborhood is situated northeast of Gross Reservoir. An evacuation warning has also been issued for anyone on trails just west of Flagstaff Mountain, Green Mountain and Boulder Mountain.

NEW FIRE: An Evacuation Order has been issued for Lake Shore Park neighborhood, northeast of Gross Reservoir. #COwx https://t.co/7Y2lBfpWkc — Joe Ruch (@CBSJoeWeather) July 31, 2024

Boulder County has a tip line at 303-441-3674. Anyone with information or a question about resources can contact the county at that number.

Jefferson County Fairgrounds (15200 W. 6th Ave., Golden) is at least one area community members can take large animals for evacuation.

For visual information regarding fire location and the evacuation map, visit the interactive map for Boulder Emergency Operations Center.