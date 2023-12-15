The Wild Blue Gondola opens at Steamboat Ski Resort in Colorado

The Wild Blue Gondola opened at Steamboat Ski Resort on Friday. The gondola is the longest, fastest 10-person gondola in North America.

The gondola can operate as two individual lifts if necessary which means it can adapt to adverse weather conditions. If winds are too strong at the top of Sunshine Peak, the lower section of Wild Blue can operate independently, still taking skiers and riders to Greenhorn Ranch, the learning area of the mountain.

The resort has received more than 50 inches of snow in December and nearly 100 inches for the season so far.

