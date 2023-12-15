Watch CBS News
The Wild Blue Gondola opens at Steamboat Ski Resort in Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

Steamboat Ski Resort opens longest, fastest gondola in North America
Steamboat Ski Resort opens longest, fastest gondola in North America

The Wild Blue Gondola opened at Steamboat Ski Resort on Friday. The gondola is the longest, fastest 10-person gondola in North America.

The Wild Blue Gondola opened at Steamboat Ski Resort on Friday.  Steamboat Ski Resort

The gondola can operate as two individual lifts if necessary which means it can adapt to adverse weather conditions. If winds are too strong at the top of Sunshine Peak, the lower section of Wild Blue can operate independently, still taking skiers and riders to Greenhorn Ranch, the learning area of the mountain. 

Skiers and boarders at Steamboat Ski Resort rode the Wild Blue Gondola after its opening on Friday. Steamboat Ski Resort

The resort has received more than 50 inches of snow in December and nearly 100 inches for the season so far. 

Skiers celebrated the opening of the Wild Blue Gondola at Steamboat Ski Resort.  Steamboat Ski Resort
Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

December 15, 2023

