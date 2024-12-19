Widespread power outage impacts Clear Creek County in Colorado's mountains

Thousands of people living in Clear Creek County in Colorado's mountain community woke up without power on Thursday morning. The outage started at 3:10 a.m. and was expected to be fully restored by 10 a.m.

According to the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office, the cause of the power outage is being investigated. The outage impacted homes, businesses, schools, and government offices.

Closures and delays were expected throughout Thursday. Clear Creek County government offices hope to open by 10 a.m. depending on when power will be restored.