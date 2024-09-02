White water rafting season ends in Northern Colorado: "It's bittersweet"

As millions of people celebrate Labor Day weekend, the holiday also marks the end of one of Northern Colorado's most popular summer attractions; rafting or floating the Poudre River. The scenic and wild river, which runs through Fort Collins, serves as a place of business for several white water rafting companies including Rocky Mountain Adventures.

The company, located on the northern tip of Fort Collins, spends its summer months bussing people into the Poudre Canyon for a day in the water. Though their season starts in mid-May, the most active time for the river is late June. However, visitors continue to book trips up until Labor Day.

"Typically, natural water flows are coming into fall levels at this point," said Kyle Johnson, co-owner of the company.

In this June 23, 2021 AP file photo, Dylan Dems, a rafting guide for Rocky Mountain Adventures, takes a group down a whitewater section of the Cache la Poudre River near Fort Collins. Thomas Peipert / AP

On Labor Day, 15 lucky people were able to book the final trip of the 2024 rafting season for Rocky Mountain Adventures. Those who book late trips are often treated to rides with lower water levels and opportunities to jump into the river and swim in slower-moving portions.

Though the seasonal workers are now going to have to move on to their next opportunities for the rest of the year, there's reason for them to celebrate a long and successful summer.

"Typically our season is 115 days here, and we work all 115 of them. We are open seven days a week 10 hours a day," Johnson said.

Watching as his final rafting guests of the year put on safety jackets and helmets, boarding a bus for the canyon, Johnson said he had mixed emotions.

"It is bittersweet," Johnson said. "This has been a great season. We've had great snowpack. The water really didn't peak high, so we've had great flows most of the season."

While the water and weather both cooperated for his season, Johnson said the tourism industry in the region appears to be taking a little of a hit in the last two years.

"It has been a slack tourism season here in Northern Colorado. So, if water and demand were the same thing, it would have been a fantastic year. But, we are starting to see a slowdown in visitation," Johnson said.

Johnson noted that he was thankful for all of his guests who helped him keep his business afloat while also giving great employees work for their season. However, he said he was also grateful that natural disasters from previous years like fires and flooding did not impact his industry this year in Northern Colorado.

"People love when the air is hot and the water is cold. But, as you also know, we had some forest fires in Northern Colorado as a result of those heat waves. So when you make a living alongside mother nature there are a lot of factors, and a lot of times we're along for the ride," Johnson said. "I'm really glad the Alexander Mountain Fire was put out quickly. It definitely was a concern for our business, our livelihood and our community."

Johnson said his company will reduce staff for the winter season, leaving a handful of employees to navigate the winter season catering to outdoor activities during the winter months.