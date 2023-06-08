Where is the heat? Abundance of recent rain and clouds has kept temperatures relatively cool

Fewer showers and thunderstorms but some areas will still get soaked

With Denver's average first 90 degree day arriving on Saturday, the city has hardly had 80 degree heat so far this year.

The reason is largely because of the abundance of moisture in the state since early May. Denver has officially measured 10.13 inches of rain this year which is about 70% of the average annual precipitation in the city. May 2023 was also the fourth wettest May on record and June is so far running 1.22 inches above normal.

CBS

The result of all the clouds and moisture has been above normal temperatures at night and below normal temperatures during the day. So far this year, Denver has recorded just 5 days in the 80s and 3 of those days were in April.

In 2022, Denver had recorded 19 days at or above 80 degrees through June 7th.

CBS

Denver had also experienced two 90 degree days by this point last year. The average first 90 degree day is June 10 and the city averages about 40 days in the 90s every year.

There is no 80 degree heat, let alone 90 degree heat, in the forecast though at least early next week. Temperatures will instead remain below normal especially on Sunday with high temperatures expected to stay in the 60s. Daily chances for rain particularly over the weekend will play a big role in keeping temperatures somewhat cooler than normal weather for June.