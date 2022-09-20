Excavator breaks water main after falling into hole at construction site in Wheat Ridge

An excavator fell into a hole at a construction site and broke a water main in Wheat Ridge early on Tuesday.

According to Wheat Ridge Police Department, the construction site is near Wadsworth Boulevard and 40th Ave, where Wadsworth remained down to one lane as of 7:30 a.m. But police confirmed the roadway was open and safe for morning commuters.

It was at 2 a.m. police confirmed there was a response to the main break, and crews with CDOT and Wheat Ridge Water District responded to fix the break.

Wadsworth was not damaged when the excavator fell and broke the water line, and there was no report if injury.